While some NFL head coaches keep their key starters on the sideline in the preseason, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is giving his starters plenty of work.

Eberflus said today that he plans to play starting quarterback Justin Fields for the entire first half of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Browns. Although Fields will likely have most of the first-string offense around him, Eberflus did say he might give certain veteran starters more rest in the third and final week of the preseason.

However, linebacker Roquan Smith will not be among the veteran starters resting on Saturday. Eberflus said he’s planning to have Smith on the field.

Smith sat out most of training camp while he was requesting a new contract or a trade, but he recently confirmed that he will play for the Bears this season on the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. Eberflus wants to give Smith some game action before the games count for real.

The Bears open the regular season at home against the 49ers on Sunday, September 11.

Bears plan to play Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, other starters in preseason finale originally appeared on Pro Football Talk