How Bears plan to 'lean on' Luke Getsy to find edge vs. Aaron Rodgers

LAKE FOREST – Luke Getsy knows Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers well. The Bears' offensive coordinator was the Packers' offensive quality control coach in 2014 and 2015 and spent the last three seasons in Green Bay as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Getsy's deep knowledge of the Packers' offensive attack naturally makes him a prime resource for head coach Matt Eberflus as the Bears prepare to travel to Green Bay to face the Packers on Sunday night.

"It's certainly helpful to have a guy that was in the building. It's helpful to us. We'll lean on him," Eberflus said. "We have a couple guys on our staff. So it's an important for like personnel but also scheme. So we'll lean on those guys."

Rodgers has praised Getsy numerous times for his work in Green Bay. The Packers star quarterback is confident Getsy is on the fast track to becoming an NFL head coach.

Before making the next career leap, though, Getsy must mold Justin Fields into the star his talent suggests he's capable of becoming. Given the Bears' shaky offensive line situation and unheralded wide receiving corps, it'll be up to Getsy and Fields to make the Bears' offense functional in 2022.

Fields and Rodgers are different players with different skill sets, but Getsy's time with the reigning back-to-back MVP still will be beneficial for Fields as he looks to make a leap in Year 2.

"He knows a lot, so just him being with Aaron for a long time, he kind of teaches me the ins and the outs of the offense, just the most efficient way to run the offense," Fields said of Getsy. "Just making sure, just executing on all of this."



Getsy's impact on the Fields and the Bears' offense was on display in Chicago's Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. The Bears' offense was listless in the first half. Fields faced constant pressure, the running game was virtually non-existent, and receivers couldn't create separation. The Bears managed just two first downs through their first five drives.



But there was no panic or despair in the locker room at halftime, mainly because Getsy was unfazed by the early issues.



"Just the energy we had during halftime," Fields said when asked what spurred the turnaround. "Everybody was so positive. Luke had a smile on his face at halftime. I think just that little body language brought everybody on their feet and kind of encouraged everybody to come out differently in the second half."



Getsy's star is bright partly because of his time spent around Rodgers in Green Bay. Anytime you have a chance to observe and coach one of the best to play the game, that greatness naturally forces you to elevate yourself as you try to keep pace.



"He challenges you every day to be on it, right?" Getsy said of Rodgers. "Your details, there's no, 'Maybe, kind of, sortas.' You've gotta bring it. You've gotta know it. And the dude's intelligence level is really high, so you better bring it. At the same time, he loves to have fun, and so do I. So that was refreshing.



"Here's the best in the business who likes to have fun and can always come back and be centered and focused and stuff. That was really cool as a young coach getting up there early on in my career being able to, you know, that's really cool, you can do this and still have a lot of success."



As the Bears search for an edge Sunday in Green Bay, the hope is that Getsy's time around the Packers and Rodgers can offer valuable insight into tendencies and personnel that can prove the difference.



But the Bears also want to focus a lot of their energy internally. Eberflus was adamant that the Bears have a lot to work on after their season-opening win, and that would be the priority this week, not the one-sided rivalry with Rodgers.



Eberflus and the Bears know you can't go too far down the rabbit hole searching for Rodgers' weakness.



"I try to take all the information in, so I try to talk to — I talk to Luke," defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. "I talk to our players who have played them before. I've faced Aaron, the offense, and Aaron many times, so I gather as much information as I can and then sift through it.

"What I can use to help me and what I need to throw out because sometimes you get too much information, then you get paralysis by analysis and we do not want to do that."

The Packers have won six straight in the series. Rodgers is 22-5 (1-0 in the playoffs) in the regular season against the Bears and hasn't thrown an interception against Chicago since 2018, the last time the Bears beat him.

When facing a legendary gunslinger who has dominated the rivalry for almost two decades, any edge can be helpful, no matter how small.

