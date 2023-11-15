Bears plan for Justin Fields to start on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is back as the Bears starting quarterback. Head coach Matt Eberflus announced on Wednesday that the team is planning for him to play this Sunday against the Lions.

“He’s progressing well,” Eberflus said.

Eberflus did note that how Fields’ dislocated thumb fares in practice will play a role in their evaluation, but again, the plan is for Fields to start.

If Fields does return this Sunday, it will kickoff a crunchtime period for the Bears to evaluate Fields. One of the top priorities for the team heading into this season was to know definitively whether or not Fields was their franchise QB moving forward. Last season the Bears admitted they didn't have a complete grade on Fields since the pieces around him held him back at times. That's no longer the case with improved playmakers and improved offensive line play this season.

"I think seven weeks is enough time to show consistency and being the high performer that we expect him to be," Eberflus said.

If Fields doesn't show that consistency, the Bears have a good chance to draft a new rookie quarterback in next year's draft. If the season ended today, the Bears would control the No. 1 pick since they own Carolina's first round selection.

Fields hurt himself in Week 6 against the Vikings and missed the last four games. Undrafted free agent rookie QB Tyson Bagent took over while Fields was sidelined. Over those four games, Bagent completed 65% of his passes for 776 yards, three touchdowns with five interceptions. He added 21 rushes for 105 yards and one touchdown with one lost fumble.

Fields had a slow start to this season as he and the rest of the offense struggled to find a winning identity. But in the two weeks leading up to his injury he played much better. Over his first three starts, Fields completed 58% of his passes for 526 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. On the ground, Fields had 24 carries for 109 yards, one touchdown and one lost fumble. In his next two starts, Fields completed 67.2% of his passes for 617 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. As a rusher, he added 82 yards on 15 attempts with one lost fumble.

