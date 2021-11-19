Bears placing Khalil Mack on IR to have season-ending foot surgery

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
The blows just keep coming for the Chicago Bears, as edge rusher Khalil Mack is being placed on injured reserve to have season-ending foot surgery, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mack suffered a foot injury against the Cleveland Browns back in Week 3. Despite missing practice in the ensuing weeks, he didn’t miss a game until Week 8.

The Bears were trying to let Mack rest — giving him two games off and an additional bye week — but ultimately the decision has been made for surgery, which ends his season.

Mack had 6.0 sacks, 19 tackles and one fumble recovery in seven games this season.

More to come.

