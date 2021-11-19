Bears placing Khalil Mack on IR to have season-ending foot surgery
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The blows just keep coming for the Chicago Bears, as edge rusher Khalil Mack is being placed on injured reserve to have season-ending foot surgery, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Mack suffered a foot injury against the Cleveland Browns back in Week 3. Despite missing practice in the ensuing weeks, he didn’t miss a game until Week 8.
The Bears were trying to let Mack rest — giving him two games off and an additional bye week — but ultimately the decision has been made for surgery, which ends his season.
Sources: The #Bears are placing All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack on Injured Reserve to have season-ending foot surgery.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2021
Mack had 6.0 sacks, 19 tackles and one fumble recovery in seven games this season.
More to come.