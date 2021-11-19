Bears placing Khalil Mack on IR to have season-ending foot surgery

The blows just keep coming for the Chicago Bears, as edge rusher Khalil Mack is being placed on injured reserve to have season-ending foot surgery, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mack suffered a foot injury against the Cleveland Browns back in Week 3. Despite missing practice in the ensuing weeks, he didn’t miss a game until Week 8.

The Bears were trying to let Mack rest — giving him two games off and an additional bye week — but ultimately the decision has been made for surgery, which ends his season.

Sources: The #Bears are placing All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack on Injured Reserve to have season-ending foot surgery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2021

Mack had 6.0 sacks, 19 tackles and one fumble recovery in seven games this season.

More to come.