Bears place WR/PR Dwayne Harris on injured reserve

The Chicago Bears have placed wide receiver and punt returner Dwayne Harris on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Harris is believed to have suffered a torn triceps during Monday night’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Harris appeared in three games this season after being signed to the practice squad to bring insurance to the punt return game.

We have placed WR/punt returner Dwayne Harris on IR.@Hyundai | #DaBears — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 19, 2020

In three games with the Bears this season, Harris averaged 8.1 yards on 10 punt returns. His best outing came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, where he averaged 10.7 yards on six punt returns. But he did have a costly muffed punt against the Vikings last week before his injury.

Receiver Anthony Miller took over for Harris following his injury last Monday night, where he returned two punts for 43 yards. But don’t expect Miller to take over as punt returner full time.

The Bears claimed former Houston Texans kick returner DeAndre Carter off waivers. Carter will become the fifth punt returner for the Bears this season.

Running back Tarik Cohen tore his ACL on a punt return against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. Receiver Ted Ginn Jr. filled in for him, but it was clear he wasn’t the answer. Which is when the Bears brought in Harris for a tryout and winded up signing him to the practice squad before elevating him to the active roster.

List