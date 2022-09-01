Bears place WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears announced they placed wide receiver N'Keal Harry on injured reserve Thursday.

Harry suffered an ankle injury back in early August after landing awkwardly from a catch he made during training camp. He was helped off the field with trainers, unable to put weight on his leg. The injury required "tightrope surgery" to stabilize the joints in his ankle.

The wide receiver will not be able to play the first four weeks on the season. He will be eligible to return for week five's contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears acquired Harry by trading a future seventh-round draft pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for the 24-year old receiver. Harry is a former first-round draft pick from the 2019 NFL draft.

