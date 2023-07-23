Bears place WR Chase Claypool on PUP list to start training camp

The Chicago Bears are placing wide receiver Chase Claypool on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start training camp, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Claypool has been nursing a soft tissue injury suffered during the first week of OTAs, which sidelined him for most of the offseason program.

Last month, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Claypool was dealing with “a few things,” but he believed he was on track to return for training camp.

The Bears have placed WR Chase Claypool on the PUP list. The Lions have placed WR Marvin Jones on the non-football injury list. The Broncos have placed WR K.J. Hamler on the non-football injury list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 23, 2023

Claypool was spotted working out with quarterback Justin Fields and teammates down in Florida, so many believed he’d be ready to go for the start of camp. But that doesn’t appear to be the case.

More to come.

