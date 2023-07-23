Bears place WR Chase Claypool on PUP list to start training camp

The Chicago Bears are placing wide receiver Chase Claypool on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start training camp, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Claypool has been nursing a soft tissue injury suffered during the first week of OTAs, which sidelined him for most of the offseason program.

Last month, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Claypool was dealing with “a few things,” but he believed he was on track to return for training camp.

Claypool was spotted working out with quarterback Justin Fields and teammates down in Florida, so many believed he’d be ready to go for the start of camp. But that doesn’t appear to be the case.

More to come.

