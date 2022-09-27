Bears place WR Byron Pringle on IR, sign LB Joe Thomas off practice squad

The Chicago Bears have placed receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Pringle suffered a calf injury in Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans. He had one reception for 11 yards before exiting in the first half. Through three games, Pringle has two catches for 33 yards.

With Pringle landing on IR, he’ll be required to miss a minimum of four games, which would make him eligible to return in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bears signed linebacker Joe Thomas to the active roster in a corresponding roster move. Thomas was on the practice squad and elevated to the active roster for last week’s game against the Texans, where he totaled five tackles.

With Matt Adams sidelined with a hamstring injury, Thomas provides stability at strong-side linebacker.

We have placed Byron Pringle on injured reserve and signed Joe Thomas off the practice squad.@Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/alZU3LdWaJ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 27, 2022

Something that’s worth monitoring heading into the coming weeks is the status of receiver N’Keal Harry, who was placed on IR to start the season. Harry suffered a significant ankle sprain back in training camp that required surgery. Harry is eligible to return in Week 5 against the Vikings.

