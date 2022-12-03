Bears place Trevor Siemian on injured reserve, sign Nathan Peterman to active roster

The Chicago Bears placed quarterback Trevor Siemian on injured reserve on Saturday, ending his season as he undergoes surgery for an oblique injury. To fill Siemian’s spot, the team signed Nathan Peterman from the practice squad to the active roster.

Siemian suffered the oblique injury prior to last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, but still wound up playing the entire game in place of Justin Fields as the Bears lost 31-10. Head coach Matt Eberflus announced the backup quarterback would be undergoing season-ending surgery during his Friday press conference. Siemian was signed this offseason to a two-year deal to backup Fields. He completed 14-of-25 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown and one interception in his lone start.

With Siemian out, Peterman will be the new backup to Fields, who is returning to the lineup this week to face the Green Bay Packers after missing one game with a left shoulder separation. Peterman was active last week, but didn’t play. The Bears also signed veteran quarterback Tim Boyle earlier in the week.

