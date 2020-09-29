Bears place RB Tarik Cohen on IR, elevate RB Artavis Pierce to active roster

Alyssa Barbieri

The Chicago Bears have officially placed running back Tarik Cohen on injured reserve following his torn ACL during the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

As expected, the Bears also elevated undrafted rookie running back Artavis Pierce from the practice squad to the active roster. That leaves David Montgomery, Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall and Pierce as Chicago’s running back room moving forward, as head coach Matt Nagy has expressed faith in the depth on the current roster.


The Bears also signed two players to the practice squad in defensive end Terry Beckner Jr. and linebacker Sharif Finch.

Chicago hosts the Colts this Sunday as they look to remain undefeated against a dangerous Indianapolis team.