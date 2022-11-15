Bears place RB Khalil Herbert on injured reserve

The Chicago Bears are placing running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Herbert suffered a hip injury in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. With Herbert landing on IR, he’ll have to miss the next four games. He’s eligible to return in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills.

Outside of quarterback Justin Fields, Herbert has emerged as the top rushing threat for Chicago. In 10 games, Herbert has 108 carries for 643 yards (6.0 average) and four touchdowns.

