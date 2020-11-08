Bears place OL Lachavious Simmons on reserve/COVID-19 list, promote Aaron Neary to active roster

The Chicago Bears continue to suffer blows to their offensive line ahead of an important Week 9 match-up against the Tennessee Titans.

After four players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, rookie offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons was the latest to land on the list on Sunday morning. Simmons has been ruled out fir the Titans game, and the Bears have activated offensive lineman Aaron Neary from the practice squad in his place.

#Bears Roster Move:

We have placed OL Lachavious Simmons on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and have activated OL Aaron Neary. Simmons has been ruled out for today's game at the Titans. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 8, 2020





Simmons joins three other players currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including center Cody Whitehair, reserve tackle Jason Spriggs and safety Deon Bush.

Whitehair and Spriggs both tested positive for the virus this week, and Germain Ifedi was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week after being deemed a close contact. Ifedi has since tested negative for the virus and is expected to play against the Titans.