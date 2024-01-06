Bears place Lucas Patrick on injured reserve, ending his season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears placed center Lucas Patrick on injured reserve with a calf injury, ending his season.

We have made the following roster moves:

▪️ Placed Lucas Patrick on IR

▪️ Signed Greg Stroman Jr. to the active roster

▪️ Flexed Doug Kramer and Christian Matthew from the practice squad to the active roster — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 6, 2024

Patrick, 30, has played 16 games this season, starting in 15 of them. In his place, Dan Feeney will likely get the start at center. The Bears also brought up Illinois center Doug Kramer to the active roster.

The Bears signed Patrick away from the Green Bay Packers two seasons ago, inking him to a two-year deal worth $8 million. His contract will expire this offseason, making him a free agent. That means Patrick could have played his last game with the Bears.

The Bears will finish their season against the Packers, which holds major, future implications.

