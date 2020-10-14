Bears place LG James Daniels on IR, promote OL Sam Mustipher to active roster

The Chicago Bears have officially placed left guard James Daniels on injured reserve after he injured his pectoral muscle in last Thursday night’s 20-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bears promoted offensive lineman Sam Mustipher from the practice squad to the active roster in his place.

We have placed LG James Daniels on IR & promoted OL Sam Mustipher to the active roster.@Hyundai | #DaBears — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 14, 2020





When addressing the media, head coach Matt Nagy said he doesn’t anticipate Daniels will return from injured reserve late in the season, even in the postseason. Which means the former second-round pick’s season is done.

“It’s heartbreaking,” offensive line coach Juan Castillo said. “I could see it in his eyes. It’s sad because this is a young man who’s been working hard, playing better. He’s got a big heart, [he’s a] hard worker, everybody likes him in the room. It hurts to see something like that happen.

“The positive thing is he’s going to get back at full strength. He’s 23 years old, so he has a great future ahead of him. Those are things you have to look at when you have a setback like that, look at the positive things. That’s what we’re trying to do with him and talking to him.”

Mustipher signed with the Bears as an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame last season, where he spent his rookie season and the first five games of this season on the practice squad.