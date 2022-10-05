Bears place LG Cody Whitehair on IR, WR N’Keal Harry designated to return from IR

The Chicago Bears announced a couple of roster moves ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Matt Eberflus announced that left guard Cody Whitehair has been placed on short-term injured reserve with a right knee injury. Whitehair is required to miss at least the next four games before a potential return. Eberflus reiterated he doesn’t believe Whitehair’s injury is season-ending.

Eberflus also announced that wide receiver N’Keal Harry has been designated to return from IR. Harry, who suffered an ankle injury on Aug. 6, has a 21-day window to be activated off IR.

With Whitehair sidelined for at least the next month, the offensive line will look like this: LT Braxton Jones, LG Lucas Patrick, C Sam Mustipher, RG Teven Jenkins, RT Larry Borom.

Outside of Darnell Mooney, the Bears don’t have a top option at receiver, which has certainly hurt quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago is hopeful Harry can provide a boost to the receiving corps, although Eberflus declined to say whether or not Harry would play this Sunday against Minnesota.

