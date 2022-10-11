Bears place LB Matt Adams on injured reserve

The Chicago Bears have placed linebacker Matt Adams on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Adams returned to the starting lineup last Sunday after a hamstring injury kept him out for two games. Unfortunately, he suffered a calf injury in Sunday’s loss against the Minnesota Vikings, which was serious enough to warrant placing him on IR.

With Adams landing on IR, he’ll have to miss at least the next four games. He’s eligible to return as early as Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.

Adams has only played three games this season, but he’s been one of the more reliable linebackers for Chicago. He’s the Bears’ second highest-graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus with a 68.4.

The first? Joe Thomas, who will once again occupy the strong side linebacker role in his absence.

