Bears place LB Danny Trevathan, OT Teven Jenkins on injured reserve

The Chicago Bears have officially placed linebacker Danny Trevathan and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Trevathan has been placed on short-term IR as he deals with some knee soreness, which means he’ll be eligible to return no sooner than Week 4. Trevathan played in the preseason finale against the Titans, where he recorded an interception. He had been dealing with knee soreness in August.

With Trevathan landing on IR, that clears the way for Alec Ogletree to start alongside Roquan Smith for at least the first three weeks. But if Ogletree plays well enough, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him continue to occupy that starting role.

Meanwhile, Jenkins was part of Chicago’s initial 53-man roster before being placed on IR, which made him eligible to return at some point this season. Jenkins had back surgery a couple of weeks ago, and the hope is he’ll be able to return at some point this season.

The Bears re-signed cornerback Artie Burns and safety Marqui Christian as corresponding roster moves.

