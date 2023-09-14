Bears place Kyler Gordon on IR. Who may replace him at slot corner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears placed nickel corner Kyler Gordon on injured reserve on Thursday, meaning he will miss a minimum of four games while he recuperates from a hand injury.

The team could be searching for answers at the position when they face the Buccaneers in Week 2, since backup nickel Josh Blackwell was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury.

After practice on Wednesday, Blackwell said he was "feeling good," but the decision about whether or not he'll be healthy enough to play will be a day-to-day process.

"I play every day the same way, just working, just getting better," Blackwell said. "Excited for the challenge."

The Bears claimed Blackwell off waivers from the Eagles after the final NFL cut down day last year and he quickly emerged as a special teams star. When Gordon missed time with a concussion in the latter half of the season, Blackwell got his first opportunity on defense and played well. Over four games in 2022, Blackwell played 133 defensive snaps and only surrendered a 53.8% completion rate when targeted. He racked up 12 tackles on defense over that same time frame.

If Blackwell plays on Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus said that experience from last year will be invaluable, since it will help him know what to do in a complicated role.

“There is a lot of detail to the position, that nickel spot, and he's done a good job in there,” Eberflus said. “If we go that route, he'll do a nice job.”

That experience also gives the rest of the Bears secondary faith that Blackwell can come in and get the job done properly.

“What gives me confidence is I’ve seen him do it,” said No. 1 cornerback Jaylon Johnson. “I mean, shoot, he played against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers last year and he did a really good job. He’s definitely been out there in the fire, he’s been thrown out there. He knows what it looks like, he knows how it feels to be out there in a real game playing against some real competition. So, I’m looking forward to him going out there, learning that chemistry with the ones and then playing ball.”

If Blackwell can’t go, things get a little dicier. The options seem to be Jaylon Jones, who played nickel in three games in 2022, or Greg Stroman Jr. who the team signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Thursday.

"I'm ready to go at corner, I'm ready to go at nickel," Jones said. "I have taken some reps at safety, too. Just anywhere, because it's football. That's what I learned last year, you've got to be ready for anything. I always prepare like that."

Jones only played two snaps on defense in Week 1, but had 20 special teams snaps. Jones doesn't believe those special teams snaps will help him on defense, per se, but they'll still be beneficial if he needs to step in for both Gordon and Blackwell.

"I'm moving, so it's not like I'm getting called in the fourth quarter and I've been sitting all game, now I've gotta go out there. Then I'd be a little cold. So it kinda helps."

The earliest Gordon can return to play is in Week 6 when the Bears host the Vikings.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.