Bears place Germain Ifedi, Jeremiah Attaochu on IR

The Bears announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday that included two player going on injured reserve.

Right tackle Germain Ifedi and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu will both miss at least three games after being placed on the list. The Bears signed running back Ryan Nall and linebacker Sam Kamara off of the practice squad to fill the openings on the practice squad.

Ifedi hurt his knee late in the first half of last Sunday’s win over the Raiders. This will be the first game he’s missed since joining the Bears last year. Elijah Wilkinson took over for Ifedi after he was hurt last weekend.

A report this week indicated Attaochu will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral. He had two tackles and a quarterback hit in the first five games of the season.

