Bears place Germain Ifedi on COVID-19 reserve list

The Bears activated outside linebacker Robert Quinn and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson from the COVID-19 reserve list earlier Friday. But they have placed right tackle Germain Ifedi on the list.

Ifedi is on injured reserve since injuring his knee in Week 4.

But the Bears’ recent COVID-19 cluster is concerning. Bears head coach Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, and tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey have not cleared protocols.

Ifedi went on injured reserve Oct. 13. He has missed two games and must miss Sunday’s game before being eligible to return from IR, but he now also must test negative two consecutive times, 24 hours apart to get off the COVID-19 list.

