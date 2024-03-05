Bears to place franchise tag on CB Jaylon Johnson

The Chicago Bears are set to place the franchise tag on cornerback Jaylon Johnson, tying him to the team through the 2024 season, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones

General manager Ryan Poles had been hopeful to sign Johnson to a long-term deal, but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement prior to the tag deadline of March 5. Johnson will make $19.8 million if he plays the season on the tag.

Jones notes the Bears are continuing to work on a long-term extension, which he noted could still happen before the start of new league year next week.

Tag is $19.8 million. With a lot of cap space and an offer on the table, the Bears don't lose much (if any) leverage in not getting the deal done ahead of the deadline. Could still happen before the start of the league year. https://t.co/yAlnMlMlLH — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 5, 2024

Retaining Johnson was a priority for the Bears after he produced a career year in 2023. Johnson totaled four interceptions and 10 pass breakups while allowing an opposing passer rating of just 50.9. He was consistently one of the top cornerbacks according to PFF and was named to his first Pro Bowl and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors. All of this was accomplished while navigating through a season that contained trade rumors and even a request.

Ultimately, Johnson never went anywhere and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. The two sides have until July to hammer out a long-term contract, which Poles has indicated is his preference. Otherwise, Johnson will play the 2024 season on the franchise tag.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire