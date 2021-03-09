Bears place franchise tag on Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears have placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Allen Robinson, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Bears and Robinson have been at odds over a new contract since the start of the 2020 regular season, and with no new deal on the horizon, the franchise tag was the only option left for Pace to keep A-Rob in town. Robinson led the Bears in receiving last season with 102 catches, 1,250 yards, and six touchdowns. He’s established himself as Chicago’s most important offensive player over the last three seasons despite playing with a lowly hodgepodge of quarterbacks.

Recommended Stories

  • Washington franchise tags All-Pro guard Scherff for 2nd time

    After Washington's playoff loss to Tampa Bay, Morgan Moses greeted Brandon Scherff with a simple message. Moses' prediction is a big step closer to coming true now that Washington has placed the franchise tag on Scherff for a second year in a row. Scherff is coming off the first All-Pro season of his NFL career.

  • Nobody was more excited about Micah Hyde’s extension than Jordan Poyer

    Buffalo Bills S Jordan Poyer on Micah Hyde.

  • Daniel Jeremiah makes strong case for Eagles to take Kyle Pitts at 6

    One of the top NFL draft experts in the game makes a strong case for the Eagles to take Kyle Pitts at No. 6. By Dave Zangaro

  • Micah Hyde: If you don’t want to be in Buffalo, don’t come

    With free agency beginning in a week, Buffalo defensive back Micah Hyde has developed a recruiting pitch. The 30-year-old has played for the Bills since 2017 and just signed a two-year, $19.25 million extension with the club to keep him under contract through 2023. During a video conference late last week on the signing, Hyde [more]

  • Micah Hyde happy he went against his own wishes in 2017

    Buffalo Bills S Micah Hyde on his two-year extension.

  • Reports: Allen Robinson franchise tagged by Bears, Ryan Pace

    The move came just over two hours before the deadline.

  • Report: Giants are expected to franchise tag Leonard Williams

    $One way or another, the Giants will be keeping Leonard Williams in the fold for 2021. New York is expected to franchise tag Williams, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports. But the tag is viewed as a placeholder for a long-term deal, which Giants and Williams’ representation will continue to wok on. The Giants traded for [more]

  • Browns release Adrian Clayborn

    The Browns announced they have released defensive end Adrian Clayborn on Tuesday. For his 10th pro season in 2020, Clayborn recorded 3.5 sacks and three tackles for loss for Cleveland. Clayborn had one season left on the free agent contract he signed with the Browns last April. Releasing Clayborn will save Cleveland $3 million against [more]

  • Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 03/07/2021

  • WFT places franchise tag on G Brandon Scherff for 2nd straight season

    The Washington Football Team knows a thing or two about racking up franchise tags.

  • College basketball rankings: 1-seed is in sight for No. 3 Illinois

    How will Illinois fare in the Big 10 Tournament?

  • NHL proposing three changes to draft lottery, according to report

    The last-place Detroit Red Wings would not have drafted fourth overall in 2020 if the NHL's proposed changes to the lottery had been in place.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin leads the franchise tag tracker

    The Buccaneers weren't letting Chris Godwin get away.

  • Texas Tech offers Patrick Mahomes' 2-day-old daughter letter of intent offer

    The recruiting process can never start early enough.

  • Changed The Game: Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario set records for the Williams sisters to break

    Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario ruled women's tennis with Steffi Graf in the 1990s before the Williams sisters broke their records.

  • Sailing: America's Cup yachts close on speeds of 100 kph

    Peter Burling and Max Sirena will be fierce rivals over the next week or so as they compete for the "Auld Mug" but they are united in their admiration for the AC75 class of boat that will be used for the first time in the 36th America's Cup. Challenger yacht Luna Rossa had maxed out at 53.4 knots (99 kph), skipper Sirena said on Tuesday, and Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai is rumoured to be even faster. Despite that raw speed, TNZ helmsman Burling said, the handling was similar to the much lighter 49er two-handed dinghy in which he won Olympic gold for New Zealand with Blair Tuke in 2016.

  • Phil Mickelson falls out of World Golf Rankings top 100 for first time in 28 years

    The record streak came to an end on Monday.

  • Federer sets eyes on Olympics as long as knee holds up

    Federer, 39, is making his long-awaited comeback at the Qatar Open -- where he plays Britain's Dan Evans in the second round -- after two knee surgeries ended his season last year. The Swiss has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic last year but is already looking ahead to Wimbledon and the Olympics. "Participation in the Olympics is part of my plan although my main goal was everything from today until Wimbledon, the tournament that precedes the Olympics," Federer told beIN Sports.

  • Löw to quit as Germany coach after European Championship

    Germany coach Joachim Löw will step down after this year's European Championship, bringing forward his previous plan to quit after the next World Cup. The German soccer federation said Tuesday that Löw asked to terminate his contract, which was to run through the 2022 World Cup, after this year's European tournament. Löw is the one of longest-serving coaches of a national team and has been in charge for 189 games.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)