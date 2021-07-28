Bears place S Eddie Jackson on non-football injury list, OL Germain Ifedi on PUP list

The Chicago Bears were without a few players as they kicked off their first practice of training camp on Wednesday at Halas Hall. Safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring), offensive tackle Germain Ifedi (hip flexor) and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (back tightness) were all held out of Wednesday’s practice.

The Bears have now made corresponding roster moves, placing Jackson on the Non-Football Injury list and Ifedi on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

When Matt Nagy met with reporters before practice, he indicated the injuries to those players weren’t serious.

Ifedi joins running back Tarik Cohen and rookie wide receiver Dazz Newsome on the PUP list. Ifedi suffered a hip flexor during his conditioning test. With Ifedi placed on the PUP list, he’ll continue to count against the 90-man roster. A player can be removed from the PUP list and start practicing at any time during training camp.

But Jackson’s NFI designation indicates that his injury occurred away from the team. Once Jackson has been medically cleared, he can return to practice.

#Bears roster moves:

We have placed DB Eddie Jackson on the Non-Football Injury list and OL Germain Ifedi on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) July 28, 2021

While Ifedi is the favorite to win the starting right tackle job, he’ll be competing against rookie Larry Borom, who will get some valuable first-team reps until Ifedi is ready to return to practice.

Meanwhile, the Bears return all four safeties from a season ago, which means Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson will get some valuable reps until Jackson is ready to return.

List