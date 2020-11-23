Bears place Eddie Jackson on COVID-19 reserve list

The Bears have placed star safety Eddie Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jackson did not test positive himself but was in close contact with someone who did, Adam Hoge of NBCSportsChicago.com reports. That would allow Jackson to return for Sunday’s game against the Packers if he tests negative this week.

Earlier this season, the Bears placed offensive lineman Germain Ifedi on the reserve/COVID-19 list after a close contact, but he did not miss a game.

In 10 games this season, Jackson has 58 tackles, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and a touchdown.

The Bears rank ninth in total defense.

At 5-5, the Bears are in desperate need of a win to remain in the postseason race.

