Bears place Eddie Goldman on reserve/COVID-19 list

One week after finally rejoining the team, and one year after opting out of the 2020 season due to the global pandemic, Eddie Goldman was placed on the Bears' reserve/COVID-19 list.

Goldman was MIA at the first padded practice of the year, which took place at Soldier Field in front of fans at Family Fest. After practice concluded, the team announced it was because he’s heading on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Goldman gave a press conference last week without a mask on, which indicates that he is fully vaccinated, however we don’t know that for sure. Unvaccinated players are still required to wear a mask at all times inside Halas Hall. If they don’t they’re subject to a nearly $15,000 fine.

Goldman was vague when discussing the vaccine last week, too.

“I feel like it’s everybody’s personal decision to get the vaccine or not,” Goldman said. “I just want everybody to make an educated decision.”

Vaccinated players are not required to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list if they are deemed a close contact to someone else who has tested positive for the virus. Unvaccinated players must go into quarantine if they were a close contact to someone who has tested positive. In addition, vaccinated players may return to the team after returning two negative COVID-19 tests, at least 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must stay away from the team a minimum of 10 days.

When Goldman reported to camp last week he shared some of his feelings and thought process for why he opted out last season.

“It was really challenging,” Goldman said. “When I made the decision I weighed all of my options and just thinking I would be away from the game for a year it was just, it really took a toll on me. Especially when I watched the season and how it played out and how we made the playoffs and everything. It was something to experience. But it wasn’t really a fun thing.”

