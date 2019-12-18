Bears place Danny Trevathan on injured reserve

The Bears placed linebacker Danny Trevathan on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

Trevathan injured his elbow against the Lions on Nov. 10. He had remained on the roster with hopes of returning before the end of the season.

Instead, Trevathan will end his season on injured reserve for the second time in four seasons.

The Bears placed linebacker Roquan Smith on injured reserve last week.

That means Nick Kwiatkoski and Kevin Pierre-Louis will continue to see more snaps.

Trevathan, who is scheduled to become a free agent in March, has made 327 tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions in 46 games with the Bears.

The Bears promoted defensive back Michael Joseph from the practice squad to take Trevathan’s roster spot.

Chicago also announced it signed receiver Alex Wesley to the practice squad.