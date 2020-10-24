Bears place CB Michael Joseph on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Chicago Bears have moved cornerback Michael Joseph from injured reserve to the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Saturday.

Joseph, who was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 31, hasn’t been around his teammates or at Halas Hall since the start of the regular season. According to ChicagoBears.com, Joseph is “remotely under the care of the club’s medical team.”

Joseph, who joined the Bears in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, spent the previous two seasons on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster for the final two games of the 2019 season, but he did not play.

Joseph becomes the second Bears player to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list since the regular season started. Practice squad offensive lineman Badara Traore was placed on the list shortly after their Week 5 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he has since been removed from that list.