Bears place CB Kyler Gordon on IR

The Bears have made a few roster moves at defensive back.

Chicago placed Kyler Gordon on injured reserve after he hurt his hand during the team's season-opening loss to the Packers. He was on the field for 27 defensive snaps before the injury, recording a tackle and a pass defensed.

A second-round pick in 2022, Gordon started 14 games last year and recorded three interceptions, six passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

The Bears have signed cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. And the club signed safety Macon Clark to the practice squad to fill Stroman’s spot. Both players were with Chicago through the offseason program and training camp.

Chicago will travel to play Tampa Bay in Week 2.