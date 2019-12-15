Bears place Ben Braunecker on injured reserve

The Bears made defensive tackle Akiem Hicks‘ return official, activating him off injured reserve Saturday. Hicks injured his elbow Oct. 6, forcing him to miss eight games while it healed.

Chicago, though, had to make a roster spot. It did by placing tight end Ben Braunecker on injured reserve.

Braunecker was diagnosed with a concussion in the Bears’ victory over the Giants on Nov. 24.

He appeared in 11 games with three starts this season, catching six passes for 59 yards and his first NFL touchdown.

The Bears also announced that receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and offensive tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) did not make the trip to Green Bay. The team already had ruled out both players.