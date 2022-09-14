Bears place Alex Leatherwood on NFI list, re-sign Michael Schofield to active roster

The Chicago Bears announced a couple of roster moves to kick off Bears-Packers week.

Chicago has placed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on the non-football illness list and re-signed offensive lineman Michael Schofield to the active roster.

Leatherwood was claimed off waivers by the Bears after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. With Leatherwood landing on the NFI list, it means he’ll be out for a minimum of four weeks. Eberflus sounded confident Leatherwood will return.

Schofield rejoins his hometown team after being among the final roster cuts back in late August. He provides depth at guard and tackle along the offensive line.

#Bears placed OL Alex Leatherwood on non-football/illness list. Will be out for four weeks minimum. Coach Matt Eberflus is optimistic Leatherwood will return. #Bears re-signed OL Michael Schofield, who was released as part of final cuts. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) September 14, 2022

The offensive line remains a focal point heading into a Week 2 divisional matchup against the Packers, especially after some struggles against the 49ers in the season opener.

One of those is the rotation at right guard between Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick, who will return to center once he can snap a ball again.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire