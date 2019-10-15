Bears place Akiem Hicks on IR

The Bears placed guard Kyle Long on injured reserve Monday and they moved another player to the list on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is the unlucky player this time. Hicks injured his elbow in the Bears’ Week Five loss to the Raiders in London.

Hicks also missed time with a knee injury this season. He has six tackles, three quarterback hits, a sack and a fumble recovery in four appearances.

While announcing that Hicks has been placed on injured reserve, the Bears also announced that they have promoted offensive lineman Alex Bars from the practice squad. Bars signed with the Bears as an undrafted rookie after making 32 starts over the course of his time at Notre Dame.