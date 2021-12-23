It looks like the Bears will be without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks for their matchup against the Seahawks this weekend.

Hicks has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Chicago announced on Thursday.

If Hicks tested positive and is vaccinated, he’ll be eligible to return as soon as he makes it through the league’s revised COVID-19 protocols. Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward was activated off of the COVID-19 list on Thursday after just three days.

After missing four games due to an ankle injury, Hicks had 2.0 sacks and a pair of tackles for loss in Chicago’s loss to Minnesota on Monday night. He’s recorded 3.5 sacks, 23 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and nine QB hits this season.

With Hicks’ addition, the Bears now have 10 players on their COVID-19 list, including receiver Allen Robinson and safety Tashaun Gipson.

Bears place Akiem Hicks on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk