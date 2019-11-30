Bears place Adam Shaheen and Sherrick McManis on IR

The Bears made several roster moves on Saturday, placing tight end Adam Shaheen and defensive back Sherrick McManis on injured reserve (IR) and adding two players to the active roster. Shaheen's injury is related to his foot, while McManis was hurt against New York Giants on Sunday.

#Bears roster moves:

We have signed OL Corey Levin and TE Eric Saubert to the active roster and have placed DB Sherrick McManis and TE Adam Shaheen on Injured Reserve (IR).

— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 30, 2019

McManis is in his eighth season as a member of the Bears. In 2019 he has played in nine games, amassing 11 (combined) tackles, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.

Shaheen is the oft-discussed tight end who was the Bears second-round draft pick in 2017 and he has failed to produce up to this point in his career. This marks the second-straight year that Shaheen has been placed on IR. Shaheen has played a total of 27 games over his three NFL seasons.

With Shaheen and McManis going to IR, the Bears signed offensive lineman Corey Levin and tight end Eric Saubert to the active roster.

Levin, who was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round in 2017, was previously on the Broncos practice squad.

Saubert, who was born in Chicago and played at Hoffman Estates High School, was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round in 2017. After playing with the Falcons for two seasons, Saubert was one the Oakland Raiders practice squad before getting picked up by the Bears

