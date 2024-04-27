When the Bears be picking on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft has been an entertaining ride so far, and there’s still one day of action with Rounds 4 through 7.

The Bears overhauled their offense with the additions of quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze on Day 1 and offensive tackle Kiran Amegadije on Day 2, adding to what’s already a loaded offensive group.

Now, Chicago has just one draft pick remaining heading into the final four rounds. With some big names still on the board — including receiver Troy Franklin, edge rusher Austin Booker and defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus — could we see the Bears perhaps trade up? Or back to accumulate more picks?

If not, here’s where Chicago will be picking on Day 3:

Round 4, Pick 122 (from PHI)

Assuming the Bears stay put at No. 122, they should be on the clock around 12 p.m. CT.

Chicago entered the draft with just four total selections after making moves for some veteran players — most notably edge rusher Montez Sweat (second round) and wide receiver Keenan Allen (fourth round). They also traded away their own fifth rounder (for Ryan Bates), sixth rounder (for Dan Feeney) and seventh rounder (for N’Keal Harry).

General manager Ryan Poles still has some work to do with addressing the defensive line. But there’s always the prospect of a trade back scenario, something we’ve seen from Poles in the past. But he’s also made it clear that he’s comfortable with just four picks this year given how the roster has shaken out.

The 2024 NFL draft concludes today at 11 a.m. CT.

