When the Bears be picking on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft is upon us, and the Chicago Bears are gearing up for the second day of action following a busy and thrilling first night.

The Bears overhauled their offense with the additions of quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze in the top 10, adding to what’s already a loaded offensive group. There’s no denying the future is bright.

Now, Chicago has just two draft picks remaining — in the third and fourth round — entering an important Day 2. With some big names still on the board — including defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton and center Jackson Powers-Johnson — could we see the Bears perhaps trade up?

If not, here’s where Chicago will be picking on Day 2:

Round 3, Pick 75

Assuming the Bears stay put at No. 75, they should be on the clock around 9 p.m. CT.

Chicago has just one draft pick on Day 3 — No. 122 in the fourth round, acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in the Robert Quinn trade. The Bears sent their own fourth-round selection to the Los Angeles Chargers for wide receiver Keenan Allen. Chicago previously traded away their own fifth rounder (for Ryan Bates), sixth rounder (for Dan Feeney) and seventh rounder (for N’Keal Harry).

General manager Ryan Poles still has some work ahead of him, as there are still needs along the defensive line and offensive line.

Then there’s always the prospect of a trade back scenario, something we’ve seen from Poles in the past. But he’s also made it clear that he’s comfortable with just four picks this year given how the roster has shaken out.

The 2024 NFL draft continues tonight at 6 p.m. CT and Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

