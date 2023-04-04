Bears pick Peter Skoronski to protect Justin Fields in Todd McShay's NFL mock draft

McShay's Mock: Bears draft protection for Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With free agency in the rear view mirror, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said it's time to look towards the NFL Draft to improve the roster.

On the Bears' shopping list is offensive line, pass rush and cornerback.

ESPN's Todd McShay has the Poles addressing offensive line in his latest mock draft, prioritizing protecting Justin Fields. And McShay has the Bears selecting local product, Northwestern's Peter Skoronski.

"The Bears could address the edge rush -- perhaps with Van Ness -- after closing out the 2022 season at the bottom of the league in sacks. However, they need to maximize quarterback Justin Fields, and that means protecting him," McShay wrote.

"Chicago allowed a sack on 11.5% of dropbacks last season, the highest rate we've seen since the Raiders' 12.6% in 2006."

McShay gives his approval of the Bears signing guard Nate Davis, but doesn't think Teven Jenkins should be moved to tackle opposite of Braxton Jones.

In the second round, McShay has the Bears selecting UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet with the 53rd-overall pick, the Baltimore Ravens' pick from the Roquan Smith trade.

"I like the value on Charbonnet at this point in Round 2 as another contributor in the run game," McShay wrote. "He's a patient runner with good contact balance and can be a three-down back in the NFL, even though he lacks breakaway speed."

The Bears signed D'Onta Foreman after David Mongtomery left for the Detroit Lions in free agency. But Foreman is on a one-year deal, so Charbonnet could be a potential long-term solution, but he'd join a crowded running back room that also includes Travis Homer, who signed a two-year deal this month, and Trestan Ebner.

And with the Bears second pick of the round, via the trade of the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, McShay has the Bears addressing the pass rush by selecting Tennessee defensive end Byron Young.

"The Bears had just 20 sacks last season, worst in the NFL, and bringing in Young would get them going in the right direction," McShay wrote.

