Bears PFF grades: Worst players through 13 games in 2022
The Chicago Bears are 3-10 through the first 13 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where things have looked pretty ugly amid their rebuild. With just four games left, the focus has shifted to what’s gearing up to be an important 2023 offseason.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap for the Bears, and we’re taking a look at those who received the lowest marks through 13 games.
There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest-graded players on offense and defense. Here’s a look:
WR Dante Pettis
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 55.5
DT Andrew Brown
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 54.3
TE Ryan Griffin
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 52.9
TE Jake Tonges
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 52.5
RB Trestan Ebner
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 52.1
S Elijah Hicks
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 51.3
DT Armon Watts
David Berding/Getty Images
Grade: 48.3
DE Dominique Robinson
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 48.1
DE Trevis Gipson
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 47.2
CB Kyler Gordon
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 46.7
CB Jaylon Jones
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 46.7
DT Mike Pennel
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 38.8
DT Justin Jones
Jason Miller/Getty Images
Grade: 36.1
QB Trevor Siemian
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Grade: 33.9
DT Angelo Blackson
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 33.4
