Bears PFF grades: Worst players through 13 games in 2022

The Chicago Bears are 3-10 through the first 13 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where things have looked pretty ugly amid their rebuild. With just four games left, the focus has shifted to what’s gearing up to be an important 2023 offseason.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap for the Bears, and we’re taking a look at those who received the lowest marks through 13 games.

There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest-graded players on offense and defense. Here’s a look:

WR Dante Pettis

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 55.5

DT Andrew Brown

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 54.3

TE Ryan Griffin

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 52.9

TE Jake Tonges

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 52.5

RB Trestan Ebner

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 52.1

S Elijah Hicks

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 51.3

DT Armon Watts

David Berding/Getty Images

Grade: 48.3

DE Dominique Robinson

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Grade: 48.1

DE Trevis Gipson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 47.2

CB Kyler Gordon

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 46.7

CB Jaylon Jones

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 46.7

DT Mike Pennel

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 38.8

DT Justin Jones

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Grade: 36.1

QB Trevor Siemian

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Grade: 33.9

DT Angelo Blackson

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 33.4

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire