Bears PFF grades: Ranking the rookies through 13 games in 2022
The Chicago Bears are 3-10 through the first 13 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where things have looked pretty ugly amid their rebuild. With just four games left, the focus has shifted to what’s gearing up to be an important 2023 offseason.
GM Ryan Poles’ first rookie class has featured plenty of significant contributions in 2022. Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those rookies who took a snap for the Bears, and we’re taking a look at those who received the best and worst marks through 13 games.
There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest-graded rookies on offense, defense and special teams. Here’s a look:
CB Jaylon Jones
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 46.7
CB Kyler Gordon
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 46.7
DE Dominique Robinson
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 48.1
S Elijah Hicks
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 51.3
RB Trestan Ebner
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 52.1
TE Jake Tonges
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Grade: 52.5
LB Jack Sanborn
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 59.2
P Trenton Gill
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 63.0
WR Velus Jones Jr.
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Grade: 64.3 (offense); 45.0 (special teams)
S Jaquan Brisker
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 69.9
LT Braxton Jones
AP Photo/Kirk Irwin
Grade: 74.0
CB Josh Blackwell
USA Today Sports
Grade: 77.5
