Bears PFF grades: Ranking the rookies through 13 games in 2022

The Chicago Bears are 3-10 through the first 13 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where things have looked pretty ugly amid their rebuild. With just four games left, the focus has shifted to what’s gearing up to be an important 2023 offseason.

GM Ryan Poles’ first rookie class has featured plenty of significant contributions in 2022. Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those rookies who took a snap for the Bears, and we’re taking a look at those who received the best and worst marks through 13 games.

There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest-graded rookies on offense, defense and special teams. Here’s a look:

CB Jaylon Jones

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 46.7

CB Kyler Gordon

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 46.7

DE Dominique Robinson

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Grade: 48.1

S Elijah Hicks

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 51.3

RB Trestan Ebner

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 52.1

TE Jake Tonges

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Grade: 52.5

LB Jack Sanborn

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 59.2

P Trenton Gill

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 63.0

WR Velus Jones Jr.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Grade: 64.3 (offense); 45.0 (special teams)

S Jaquan Brisker

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 69.9

LT Braxton Jones

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Grade: 74.0

CB Josh Blackwell

USA Today Sports

Grade: 77.5

