Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 2 win vs. Bengals

The Chicago Bears recorded their first win of the season with a 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, where Chicago’s defense rebounded with a dominant four-takeaway performance and where Justin Fields replaced an injured Andy Dalton.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ win, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side.

There were a few surprises in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense.