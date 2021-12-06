Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 13 loss vs. Cardinals

The Chicago Bears suffered a messy 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, sending Chicago to its sixth loss in the last seven games and all but ending their playoff hopes, even if they’re still not mathematically eliminated yet.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ loss, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side.

There were a few surprises in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense.

Top 3 offense

AP Photo/David Banks

Rookie right tackle Larry Borom garnered the top grade among Bears offensive players, garnering an 89.2 run blocking grade and he was also solid in pass protection. Tight end Jimmy Graham only had one catch for one yard, but it was on a touchdown from Andy Dalton. He earned a 77.8 grade in the passing game and struggled in run blocking. Running back David Montgomery was the lone bright spot for the Bears offense, totaling 141 scrimmage yards (90 rushing, 51 receiving) and a rushing touchdown. His highest grades came in the passing game and pass protection.

Bottom 3 offense

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

WR Rodney Adams – 39.1

TE Jesse James – 44.2

TE Cole Kmet – 52.5

Preseason favorite receiver Rodney Adams made his Bears debut as a flex from the practice squad for game day against the Cardinals, but it didn’t go how he would’ve liked. Adams was targeted once, where he couldn’t haul in a catch that would’ve been a first down. He had a brutal 41.4 passing grade. Tight end Jesse James has been solid for Chicago despite what his PFF grade indicates. He had strong 75.9 pass blocking grade, but he struggled in the passing game and in run blocking. Tight end Cole Kmet was also among the lowest-graded offensive players. Kmet had three catches for 41 yards on seven targets. He didn’t earn high grades in the passing game and run blocking, but he was decent in pass blocking.

Top 3 defense

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

DT Khyiris Tonga – 83.3

S Tashaun Gipson – 73.4

OLB Bruce Irvin – 71.8

Safety Tashaun Gipson is the only player among the top-3 defenders who played more than 18 snaps — 53, to be exact — and he garnered a 73.4 grade. Gipson tied for the third-most tackles with five and earned an 80.9 tackling grade and 73.4 coverage grade. Although, he did struggle against the run. Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga earned an 83.3 and had three tackles in his 18 reps. Tonga earned a high mark against the run — 80.8 — although he struggled getting after the quarterback. Outside linebacker Bruce Irvin was flexed to the active roster for this game and he finished with one tackle on 17 snaps. Irvin earned solid tackling and pass rush grades.

Bottom 3 defense

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

ILB Alec Ogletree – 27.1

CB Xavier Crawford – 45.4

ILB Roquan Smith – 46.7

It’s not a big surprise to see cornerback Xavier Crawford among the worst-graded defenders as it was his turn to get torched in the secondary. Crawford, who finished with two tackles, earned an abysmal 34.1 tackling grade and 39.4 coverage grade. Inside linebacker Alec Ogletree has been among the worst-graded Bears defenders all season, and that was the case once again. Ogletree, who finished with just one tackle, struggled in all facets, but had especially low grades in tackling (26.3), coverage (28.6) and run defense (46.8). It was a surprise to find inside linebacker Roquan Smith among the lowest-graded players, as Smith was one of the bright spots on defense. That’s not to say he was perfect. But Smith finished with a team-high eight tackles, including one tackle for a loss.

Other notables

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

QB Andy Dalton – 66.2

WR Jakeem Grant – 62.7

CB Artie Burns – 71.0

CB Jaylon Johnson – 60.9

Quarterback Andy Dalton earned a 66.2 despite throwing four interceptions in Sunday’s loss, which seems a bit high. Dalton completed 26 of 41 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns, along with the four picks. Wide receiver Jakeem Grant, who was Chicago’s most effective receiver, scored lower than Dalton. Grant finished with five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. Still, Grant earned just a 62.4 passing grade. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson had some difficulties against Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but he also struggled against the run. Johnson earned a 59.6 grade against the run and a dismal 44.3 tacking grade. Cornerback Artie Burns went from bottom three to top four in defensive grades this week with a 71.0. Burns had six tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup. He earned solid grades in coverage and tackling.

