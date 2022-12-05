Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 13 loss vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Green Bay Packers, 28-19, where Chicago dropped to 3-10 on the season.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 13 loss, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side, as well as some other notable performers.

There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense. Here’s a look:

Top 3 offense

WR N’Keal Harry – 91.0

QB Justin Fields – 90.4

LT Braxton Jones – 78.3

Justin Fields had his most complete game as a pro against the Packers, where he showed his playmaking ability in the passing game and run game. Fields had his best passing game of the season, completing 80 percent of his passes (20-of-25) for 254 yards and two late interceptions. He also led the Bears in rushing with 71 yards, including a 56-yard rushing touchdown. Fields earned a season-high 90.4 grade from PFF, earning impressive marks in passing (82.0) and rushing (86.7). N’Keal Harry only played five snaps, but he made a strong case for an increased workload moving forward. Harry had an impressive 49-yard reception, which showed his ability in the downfield passing game. He earned a team-high 91 grade, including 87.2 in the passing game. Braxton Jones was the highest-graded offensive lineman (78.3) in an impressive outing by a group that didn’t allow a single sack. Jones earned soldi marks both in pass protection (79.3) and run blocking (75.2).

Bottom 3 offense

TE Ryan Griffin – 37.7

WR Dante Pettis – 50.6

C Sam Mustipher – 54.8

With Trevon Wesco suffering an injury, Ryan Griffin saw increased action, and he was the lowest-graded offensive player for Chicago with a 37.7. Griffin was solid in pass proteciton (70.2) but struggled in run blocking (43.4) and passing (49.7). Dante Pettis was also among the lowest-graded offensive players. Pettis, who had one catch for 14 yards on two targets, was marked down in passing (51.5) and run blocking (53.3). Sam Mustipher was the lowest-graded offensive lineman. He struggled mightily in pass protection (37.5), although he didn’t allow a sack, but was slightly better in run blocking (58.7).

Top 3 defense

LB Jack Sanborn – 80.9

CB Josh Blackwell – 75.2

LB Matt Adams – 73.1

Jack Sanborn has only started five games this season, but he’s making a strong case to start at middle linebacker in 2023. Sanborn had another solid outing with a team-best 11 tackles, including one for a loss, and was solid in coverage. Sanborn was the highest-graded defensive player with strong marks in tackling (86.1), coverage (85.8) and pass rush (65.1). Fellow undrafted rookie Josh Blackwell had an impressive game in place of injured cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Kindle Vildor. Blackwell had five tackles and earned strong marks in tackling (83.9), coverage (75.7) and run defense (68.0). Matt Adams rounded out the top three with a 73.1 mark. Adams, who had two tackles and one for a loss, was marked up in tackling (75.6), run defense (70.9) and coverage (65.7).

Bottom 3 defense

DT Justin Jones – 38.0

DT Mike Pennel – 52.0

CB Jaylon Jones – 52.6

Jaylon Jones got his first start with a number of injuries in the secondary, and he was part of a young nucleus that stepped up against the Packers. Jones was the third-lowest graded player on defense with a 52.6. Jones had eight tackles, second only to Jack Sanborn, was marked down in tackling (49.7), coverage (52.4) and run defense (55.2). Justin Jones was the lowest-graded defensive player, which had a lot to do with his struggles against the run (33.8). Jones, who had two tackles, was better in tackling (68.7), coverage (59.9) and pass rush (57.2). Mike Pennel, who didn’t register a tackle, also struggled. He was marked down in pass rush (53.3) and run defense (55.2).

Other notables

TE Cole Kmet – 75.0

RT Alex Leatherwood – 73.7

CB Jaylon Johnson – 68.3

Cole Kmet has been impressive over the last month and a half, especially as Justin Fields’ security blanket. Kmet had another solid outing against the Packers with six catches for 72 yards on seven targets, including a 24-yard reception. Kmet was solid across the board in passing (79.2), pass protection (69.9) and run blocking (61.4). Alex Leatherwood saw his first action of the season at right tackle, where he rotated with Riley Reiff. Leatherwood, who played 10 snaps, was in the game for two of Fields’ biggest plays, where he took care of business. Leatherwood was impressive in pass protection (78.6) and run blocking (71.9), and he’s certainly earned more reps. Jaylon Johnson was the only starter in the secondary against the Packers, and he was the fourth-highest graded defender. Johnson, who had two tackles, earned solid marks in tackling (74.5), run defense (68.1) and coverage (66.7).

