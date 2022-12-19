Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 15 loss vs. Eagles

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles, 25-20, where Chicago dropped to 3-11 on the season.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 15 loss (minimum 15 reps), and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side, as well as some other notable performers.

There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense. Here’s a look:

Top 3 offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

RB David Montgomery – 70.4

LT Braxton Jones – 68.4

WR Byron Pringle – 65.4

David Montgomery was the Bears’ highest-graded offensive player, where he was a key contributor in the run game and pass game. Montgomery accounted for 91 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. He earned strong marks in pass blocking (81.1), run game (71.7) and pass game (69.5), but was marked down in run blocking (46.9). Braxton Jones earned the highest grade for Chicago’s struggling offensive line. According to PFF, Jones didn’t allow a sack and earned high marks in pass protection (73.9) and run blocking (70.1). Byron Pringle rounds out the top three on offense with a solid 65.4 grade. Pringle led the Bears in receiving with 39 yards on two catches, including a 35-yard touchdown catch from Justin Fields. Pringle was strong in run blocking (75.8) and earned respectable marks in pass game (62.4) and pass blocking (61.6).

Bottom 3 offense

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

TE Ryan Griffin – 44.1

WR Velus Jones Jr. – 44.9

LG Cody Whitehair – 48.4

Ryan Griffin was the lowest-graded player for the Bears on offense. With Trevon Wesco inactive, Griffin saw his reps increase on offense. Unfortunately, he didn’t have a great outing. Griffin was flagged for a false start on the second play of the game. While Griffin earned a great mark in pass protection (71.9), he was marked down in run blocking (58.9) and pass game (52.1). Rookie Velus Jones has been the biggest dud of the season, and his misfortune continued against the Eagles when he fumbled (this time on offense) to halt a scoring opportunity for Chicago. Jones, who had one catch for three yards and one rush for zero yards, struggled in the run game (48.3) and pass game (52.9), but was marked up in run blocking (79.8). Rounding out the bottom three is left guard Cody Whitehair, who just had the worst game of his career. Per PFF, Whitehair gave up four sacks on Justin Fields, which earned him an abysmal 22.2 mark in pass protection. He was better in run blocking (57.3).

Top 3 defense

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

DT Mike Pennel – 93.1

LB Jack Sanborn – 86.4

LB Nicholas Morrow – 86.0

Mike Pennel quietly had an impressive game for the Bears, earning him the highest mark for Chicago at 93.1. Pennel, who had two tackles, a pass breakup and forced a key fumble, was strong across the board in tackling (68.7), pass rush (68.0), coverage (67.4) and against the run (61.9). Jack Sanborn has been one of the most consistent players on defense, and he was having a strong game before exiting with an ankle injury. Sanborn, who had five tackles, has impressive marks in run defense (82.7), tackling (78.9) and coverage (76.3) and was only marked down in pass rush (56.0). Nicholas Morrow rounded out the top three on defense with an impressive 86 grade. Morrow, who led the Bears with 11 tackles including one for a loss, excelled in tackling (81.9), coverage (81.8) and run defense (78.2) and was only marked down in pass rush (54.2).

Bottom 3 defense

David Berding/Getty Images

DE Taco Charlton – 49.8

DT Armon Watts – 52.3

DE Dominique Robinson – 57.4

The Bears’ worst-graded defenders all came along the defensive line, particularly off the edge. Taco Charlton was the lowest-graded at 49.8. Charlton, who had one tackle, as strong in tackling (69.9) but was marked down in un defense (52.2) and pass rush (54.6). Armon Watts, who totaled one tackle, also earned a strong tackling mark (67.3) but was marked down in run defense (58.9) and pass rush (59.0). Dominique Robinson rounded out the bottom three on defense. Robinson totaled one tackle and notably struggled in pass rush (48.2). Although, he was marked up in tackling (69.2), run defense (67.2) and coverage (60.7).

Other notables

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

CB Kyler Gordon – 76.2

CB Jaylon Johnson – 70.0

QB Justin Fields – 58.4

RT Alex Leatherwood – 50.2

Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson were the fourth- and fifth-highest graded defensive players at 76.2 and 70.0, respectively, which says a lot about Chicago’s defense. Gordon, making his return after missing two games with a concussion, had the best game of his career. He accounted for two takeaways (an interception and a fumble recovery), which earned him strong marks in run defense (77.1), coverage (72.2) and pass rush (67.1). He was only marked down in tackling (47.5). Johnson had his best game of the season in a battle with one of the NFL’s best in A.J. Brown. It was a nice back-and-forth filled with highs and lows for each, including three pass breakups for Johnson. Johnson earned strong marks in run defense (72.3) and coverage (68.3) but struggled with tackling (24.4).

Justin Fields’ PFF grade wasn’t flashy at 58.4, but the second-year QB turned in another impressive outing. Fields was done his top four receivers and best offensive lineman (Teven Jenkins), and he still managed to thrive behind a makeshift offensive line that allowed six sacks. Fields eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season (and set a new franchise record) in the loss. Fields earned a strong mark in the run game (69.2) but was marked down in passing (49.6). Alex Leatherwood saw continued rotation with Riley Reiff at right tackle, but it wasn’t a good day at the office for Leatherwood. PFF credits Leatherwood with only giving up one sack (instead of two), which earned him a lowly 27.4 mark in pass protection. He fared better in run blocking (58.2).

