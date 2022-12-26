Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 16 loss vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Buffalo Bills, 35-13, where Chicago dropped to 3-12 on the season.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 16 loss (minimum 14 reps), and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side, as well as some other notable performers.

There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense. Here’s a look:

Top 3 offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

LT Braxton Jones – 82.5

QB Justin Fields – 73.0

TE Ryan Griffin – 69.6

Braxton Jones was the highest-graded player on offense at 82.5, where he excelled in pass blocking (85.9) and run blocking (76.8). Justin Fields wasn’t an impact player in the run game (11 yards on seven carries) but he was impressive in the passing game (completing 65 percent of his passes and throwing a score) while earning respective marks of (44.8) and (82.0). Ryan Griffin rounds out the top-three with solid blocking marks in run blocking (70.9) and pass protection (69.6). He had just one catch for two yards, so it’s not a surprise he garnered a 56.4 mark in the passing game.

Bottom 3 offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

C Sam Mustipher – 47.4

LG Larry Borom – 48.6

RB Khalil Herbert – 49.1

Chicago’s two lowest-graded players were both offensive linemen, which is on brand for this season. Sam Mustipher earned a brutal 37.6 mark in pass protection and wasn’t much better in run blocking at 49.6. Then there’s Larry Borom, who made his debut at left guard in place of an injured Cody Whitehair. While Borom earned a solid mark in pass protection (66.1), he struggled in run blocking (45.9). Khalil Herbert made his return to the starting lineup, where he had his worst game of the season. Herbert, who averaged 6.0 yards per carry this season, had six carries for just seven yards against the Bills. Herbert earned a low mark in the pass game (33.6) and wasn’t much better in run (54.5) and run blocking (60.0). But he was impressive in pass protection, earning a 78.5.

Top 3 defense

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

LB Matt Adams – 92.0

DT Justin Jones – 87.2

CB Kyler Gordon – 70.8

Matt Adams was the Bears’ highest-graded defensive player at an impressive 92.0. Adams, who had two tackles, had a sensational 92.0 coverage grade and was solid in tackling (74.9). But he did struggle in run defense (which, to be fair, most of the defense did), earning a 57.3 mark. Justin Jones had the highest grade along the defensive line at 87.2. Jones, who had three tackles and one QB hit, earned solid marks across the board in pass rush (82.8), run defense (72.7) and tackling (70.8). Kyler Gordon rounds out the top three with another strong outing. Gordon, who had five tackles and a pass breakup, recorded an interception in back-to-back games. He earned strong marks in coverage (70.6) and run defense (65.7), but was marked down in tackling (49.6).

Bottom 3 defense

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

DE Taco Charlton – 32.6

LB Nicholas Morrow – 33.4

DT Andrew Brown – 40.1

The defense had a rough second half against the Bills, and there were some low grades across the board. Taco Charlton was the lowest-grade player at 32.6. Charlton was solid in tackling (69.6) but was marked down in run defense (37.2), pass rush (52.5) and coverage (60.0). Nicholas Morrow had a rough game, and it was clear the Bears missed Jack Sanborn. Morrow, who had eight tackles and an interception, was marked down across the board in coverage (38.9), run defense (40.7) and tackling (43.0) but earned a higher mark in pass rush (62.8). Andrew Brown rounds out the bottom three. Brown, who was absent from the box score, struggled in run defense (43.4) and pass rush (53.0).

Other notables

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

WR Velus Jones Jr. – 67.2

RB David Montgomery – 56.5

LB Joe Thomas – 57.2

DE Dominique Robinson – 68.6

Rookie Velus Jones had the best game of his career against the Bills, where he showed his potential on offense and as a return specialist. Jones had his best offensive output with two catches for 52 yards, including a 44-yard reception. He also was solid returning kickoffs, including a 40-yard return. On offense, Jones earned solid marks in the passing game (66.2) and run blocking (61.0). David Montgomery had a solid game, accounting for 84 yards (including 60 in the first half). He earned a strong mark in passing (71.1) but was marked down in pass blocking (35.0), run game (51.7) and run blocking (59.3).

With Jack Sanborn done for the year with an ankle injury, Joe Thomas got the nod at middle linebacker for Chicago. Thomas, who totaled seven tackles, earned so-so marks in pass rush (52.5), tackling (57.7), coverage (57.7) and run defense (60.1). Rookie Dominique Robinson had his best game in awhile, where he was among the five highest-graded Bears defensive players. Robinson, who totaled one tackle, earned high marks in run defense (70.0) and tackling (69.2) but was marked down in pass rush (59.2).

