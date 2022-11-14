Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 10 loss

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Detroit Lions, 31-30, where Chicago dropped to 3-7 on the season.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 10 loss, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side (minimum 15 snaps), as well as some other notable performers.

There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense. Here’s a look:

Top 3 offense

TE Trevon Wesco – 87.8

TE Cole Kmet – 80.6

RB Khalil Herbert – 76.4

Trevon Wesco was Chicago’s highest-graded offensive player at 87.8. Wesco was targeted just once with no receptions, and he earned a 51.6 passing grade. But he was marked up in run blocking (85.7) and pass protection (68.3). Cole Kmet had another great game, so it’s no surprise to find him ranked among the top three. Kmet led the Bears with four catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He earned strong marks across the board in passing (87.5), pass protection (72.3) and run blocking (67.2). Khalil Herbert also had a solid game with a 76.4 grade. Herbert, who had 10 carries for 57 yards, was solid in pass protection (79.0) and the run game (75.8). But he did struggle in passing (55.1) and run blocking (56.4).

Bottom 3 offense

TE Ryan Griffin – 47.2

C Sam Mustipher – 53.4

WR Byron Pringle – 57.5

Ryan Griffin was the Bears’ lowest-graded offensive player with a 47.2 grade. Griffin earned a high mark in pass protection (68.1), but he struggled in run blocking (48.5) and the passing game (56.3). Sam Mustipher was Chicago’s lowest-graded offensive lineman with a 53.4 grade. While he was solid in pass protection (64.0), he struggled in run blocking (51.4). Byron Pringle rounded out the bottom three for the Bears with a 57.5 grade. Pringle, who had one catch for 12 yards, was solid in the passing game (65.2) and struggled in run blocking (49.0).

Top 3 defense

DE Dominique Robinson – 69.0

S Eddie Jackson – 68.8

LB Jack Sanborn – 65.5

Rookie Dominique Robinson was the highest-graded defensive player for the Bears with a 69.0. Robinson, who had six tackles, earned high marks in tackling (74.6) and run defense (69.3). He was marked down in coverage (61.9) and pass rush (59.4). Eddie Jackson had another solid outing on defense with five tackles and a 68.8 grade. He was marked up in tackling (81.9) and coverage (67.2) but marked down in run defense (61.8). Rookie Jack Sanborn had a sensational game, and he was the lone bright spot on defense. Sanborn led the Bears with 12 tackles, including two for a loss, and two sacks. He also had an interception negated by a questionable penalty. Sanborn earned solid marks in tackling (83.2), pass rush (75.5) and coverage (62.3). He was marked down in run defense (57.5).

Bottom 3 defense

CB Jaylon Johnson – 28.4

LB Nicholas Morrow – 45.0

DT Justin Jones – 45.0

Jaylon Johnson was Chicago’s lowest-graded defensive player at 28.4. Johnson had a rough outing against the Lions, where he was picked on. It’s worth noting Johnson has been dealing with injuries. Johnson received low marks across the board in run defense (27.4), tackling (43.8) and coverage (45.5). Nicholas Morrow and Justin Jones were the next-lowest graded defenders (minimum 15 snaps) with a 45.0 grade. Morrow, who had six tackles and three for a loss, was solid in tackling (79.3) but struggled in coverage (43.0), pass rush (50.5) and run defense (58.0). Jones, who had three tackles, two for a loss and a QB hit, was also strong in tackling (70.6). But he was marked down in run defense (49.7), pass rush (54.1) and coverage (60.0).

Other notables

QB Justin Fields – 67.8

WR Chase Claypool – 68.6

Justin Fields had another impressive outing against the Lions, where he rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He added 167 passing yards and two touchdowns. Fields earned a solid rushing grade (76.2) but was marked down in passing (56.9) and run blocking (60.0). Chase Claypool’s usage dropped off significantly in his second game with the Bears, as he only played 19 snaps. Claypool had just one catch for eight yards on two targets. He was strong in run blocking (71.2) and the passing game (65.4).

