Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers from preseason loss vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts, 24-21. The Bears healthy starters, on offense and defense, saw limited action in the preseason finale.

Pro Football Focus has handed out player grades for those who took a snap in Chicago’s loss against Buffalo, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side, as well as some other notable performers.

There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense. Here’s a look:

Top 5 offense

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

WR DJ Moore – 80.6

RB D’Onta Foreman – 75.1

RG Ja’Tyre Carter – 72.3

RG Dieter Eiselen – 70.6

WR Nsimba Webster – 70.0

Bottom 5 offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Top 5 defense

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Bottom 5 defense

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Other notables

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire