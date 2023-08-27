Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers from preseason loss vs. Bills
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts, 24-21. The Bears healthy starters, on offense and defense, saw limited action in the preseason finale.
Pro Football Focus has handed out player grades for those who took a snap in Chicago’s loss against Buffalo, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side, as well as some other notable performers.
There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense. Here’s a look:
Top 5 offense
WR DJ Moore – 80.6
RB D’Onta Foreman – 75.1
RG Ja’Tyre Carter – 72.3
RG Dieter Eiselen – 70.6
WR Nsimba Webster – 70.0
Bottom 5 offense
LG Alex Leatherwood – 37.0
TE Robert Tonyan – 39.1
RB Khalil Herbert – 44.6
TE Cole Kmet – 45.9
WR Daurice Fountain – 48.3
Top 5 defense
DE Trevis Gipson – 83.0
S Kendall Williamson – 78.7
CB Michael Ojemudia – 76.5
LB Barrington Wade – 73.8
CB Jaylon Johnson – 71.1
Bottom 5 defense
LB Jack Sanborn – 27.0
LB Tremaine Edmunds – 28.4
DT Bravvion Roy – 30.3
LB Mykal Walker – 31.9
S Bralen Trahan – 32.0
Other notables
QB Tyson Bagent – 64.5
CB Tyrique Stevenson – 63.4
DE Yannick Ngakoue – 62.0
QB Justin Fields – 57.5
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]