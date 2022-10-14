Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 6 loss

The Chicago Bears suffered a demoralizing 12-7 defeat to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, which dropped them to 2-4 on the season.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 6 loss, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side (minimum of 15 snaps), as well as some other notable performers.

There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense. Here’s a look:

Top 3 offense

OL Teven Jenkins – 80.4

OL Sam Mustipher – 78.9

WR Dante Pettis – 70.3

Interestingly enough, Chicago’s two highest-graded players were along the offensive line. Teven Jenkins was the highest-graded offensive player for the Bears at 80.4. He excelled in run blocking (78.8) and pass protection (72.3), one of the few offensive lineman who did well protecting Justin Fields. Sam Mustipher was next at 78.9, where he thrived in run blocking (87.8) but struggled in pass protection (46.3). Despite failing to catch a pass in the end zone on the final series, Dante Pettis had a good game. He had four catches for 84 yards, and he received a 72.3 grade in the passing game. But his downfall was in run blocking, where he earned a 36.3.

Bottom 3 offense

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette – 43.8

TE Trevon Wesco – 46.0

OL Lucas Patrick – 51.6

While two of Chicago’s offensive linemen were among the highest-graded players, Lucas Patrick was among the lowest-graded at 51.6. Patrick was solid in run blocking (69.9) but he was downright abysmal in pass protection (7.5). Ihmir Smith-Marsette had a costly drop on fourth down on his lone passing attempt. Smith-Marsette earned solid grades in pass protection (70.2) and run blocking (70.1), but he was marked down in the passing game (43.6) and run game (57.2). Trevon Wesco graded well in pass protection (71.7) but struggled in the passing game (50.5) and run blocking (49.8).

Top 3 defense

CB Kindle Vildor – 84.6

CB Kyler Gordon – 77.8

DT Armon Watts – 75.5

Chicago’s highest-scoring defensive players were cornerbacks Kindle Vildor (84.6) and Kyler Gordon (77.8). Vildor, who totaled two tackles and one pass breakup, received strong grades across the board in coverage (85.4), tackling (75.1) and run defense (68.6). Gordon, who had six tackles and one pass breakup, received solid marks in coverage (80.0) and run defense (68.3) but was marked down in tackling (60.4) and pass rush (59.7).

Bottom 3 defense

DT Justin Jones – 30.6

DE Dominique Robinson – 39.0

DT Mike Pennel – 49.4

The lowest-graded Bears defenders came along the defensive line, starting with Justin Jones (30.6). Jones, who had one pass breakup, graded out terribly in run defense (28.6) but better in pass rush (61.0) and coverage (60.0). Rookie Dominique Robinson didn’t have his best outing. He struggled in pass rush (54.2) and run defense (41.9). Mike Pennel, who had one tackle for loss, received a strong 66.8 mark in tackling. But he was marked down in pass rush (56.9) and run defense (52.0).

Other notables

QB Justin Fields – 58.1

OL Braxton Jones – 59.6

S Jaquan Brisker – 72.5

LB Roquan Smith – 69.7

Justin Fields had a rough night against the Commanders, where he was under constant duress. He was sacked five times and pressured 18 times, and he was beaten up to the point where he reaggravated a left shoulder injury. While Fields was to blame for some of his shortcomings, he didn’t receive help from his offensive line or wide receivers. Fields earned a 58.1 grade from PFF, where he was at his best on the run (65.8) and struggled in passing (55.5) and run blocking (60.0). Braxton Jones had a rough night going against Montez Sweat. Jones was solid in run blocking (72.1) but abysmal in pass protection (37.1).

Jaquan Brisker had an impressive outing against the Commanders, where he totaled five tackles, including one for a loss, and a sack on Carson Wentz. Brisker graded out well across the board in tackling (81.4), pass rush (72.6), coverage (69.2) and run defense (64.2). Roquan Smith also had a solid game, where he led the team with 12 tackles, including one for a loss, and one sack. Smith earned strong grades in tackling (83.8), run defense (76.4) and pass rush (67.2). But he was marked down in coverage (52.5).

