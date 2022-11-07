Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 9 loss

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Miami Dolphins, 35-32, where Chicago dropped to 3-6 on the season.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 9 loss, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side (minimum 13 snaps), as well as some other notable performers.

There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense. Here’s a look:

Top 3 offense

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

TE Trevon Wesco – 81.3

QB Justin Fields – 79.4

RG Teven Jenkins – 70.6

Justin Fields had his coming-out party against the Dolphins, where he accounted for 301 yards and four touchdowns. He also happened to make history with 178 rushing yards, the most ever by a quarterback in a regular season game. So it’s no surprise Fields earned an astounding 91.9 rushing grade. Overall, Fields earned a 79.4, where he was marked down in passing (58.1) and run blocking (60.1). Trevon Wesco was the highest-graded offensive player at 81.3. Wesco earned strong marks across the board in passing (77.0), pass protection (67.9) and run blocking (66.9). Right guard Teven Jenkins led the way for Chicago’s offensive line at 70.6. Jenkins earned strong marks in both pass protection (66.6) and run blocking (68.5).

Bottom 3 offense

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

WR Equanimeous St. Brown – 43.3

LG Cody Whitehair – 49.4

RB Khalil Herbert – 52.2

Equanimeous St. Brown was the Bears’ lowest-graded offensive player with a 43.3 grade. He had zero catches on two targets, including dropping a perfect ball on fourth-and-10 as Chicago was driving down the field at the end of the game. He earned abysmal marks in passing (44.7) and run blocking (37.8), but he was marked up in pass protection (81.8). Cody Whitehair made his return to the starting lineup after being on IR for four weeks with a knee injury. Whitehair was the second-lowest graded offensive player with a 49.4, where he thrived in pass protection (73.5) but struggled mightily in run blocking (41.9). Khalil Herbert rounds out the bottom three with a 52.2. Herbert, who had seven carries for 23 yards, had low marks across the board in passing (52.9), rushing (54.3), pass protection (47.3) and run blocking (60.0).

Story continues

Top 3 defense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

CB Jaylon Jones – 76.7

DT Mike Pennel – 70.9

LB Nicholas Morrow – 66.5

Undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones was the Bears’ highest-graded player on defense with 76.7. Jones replaced an injured Kindle Vildor, who played just a couple of snaps. Jones, who had one tackle, earned strong marks in coverage (76.3) and tackling (75.4) and was so-so in run defense (60.3). Mike Pennel recorded one QB hit in the loss to Miami, and he was their second-best defensive player, per PFF. He earned solid marks across the board in run defense (67.1), tackling (66.8) and pass rush (62.7). Nicholas Morrow rounded out the top three with a 66.5 grade. Morrow, who replaced Roquan Smith at WILL linebacker, had four tackles and a pass breakup. He was solid in coverage (72.4) but struggled in tackling (40.3) and run defense (52.2).

Bottom 3 defense

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad – 41.0

S Eddie Jackson – 42.6

CB Kyler Gordon – 44.1

Kindle Vildor was technically the lowest-graded defender at 25.8, but he only played two snaps, so we’re counting him out. Al-Quadin Muhammad was the next-lowest graded defender with a 41.0 grade. Muhammad, who had one tackle, struggled in every category — tackling (27.7), run defense (42.5) and pass rush (47.9) but was slightly better in coverage (60.1). Eddie Jackson was right behind him with a 42.6 grade. Jackson, who totaled seven tackles, had an impressive 88.5 tackling grade and was solid in run defense (69.6), but he was marked down in coverage (41.7). Rookie Kyler Gordon has been faring better since his rough start, but he struggled with a 44.1 grade. Gordon, who led the Bears with eight tackles, was solid against the run (74.9) but struggled in coverage (35.7), tackling (57.3) and pass rush (59.5).

Other notables

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

TE Cole Kmet – 69.9

WR Chase Claypool – 53.8

CB Jaylon Johnson – 58.4

Cole Kmet had his best game in a long time against the Dolphins, catching five passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two carries for nine yards. Kmet earned a 69.9 grade, where he earned strong marks across the board pass blocking (78.2), rushing (70.0) and passing (67.8) — minus run blocking (53.3). Chase Claypool made his Bears debut on Sunday, where he played 25 of 70 offensive snaps. Claypool’s stat line wasn’t particularly impressive (understandably so), catching two passes for 13 yards and adding one carry for four yards. Claypool didn’t receive glowing marks in passing (54.5), rushing (59.2) and pass blocking (61.3).

Jaylon Johnson did have a nice pass breakup on Jaylen Waddle, but it was otherwise a rough outing for CB1. Johnson, who four tackles and that PBU, was solid in tackling (77.6) and run defense (66.4). But he struggled in coverage (56.2) and pass rush (58.8).

[listicle id=521940]

[listicle id=521949]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire