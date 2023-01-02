Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 17 loss vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Detroit Lions, 41-10, where Chicago dropped to 3-13 on the season.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ Week 17 loss (minimum 20 reps), and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side, as well as some other notable performers.

There were a few surprises — and then some not surprises — in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense. Here’s a look:

Top 3 offense

RB Khalil Herbert – 72.4

LG Cody Whitehair – 70.9

C Sam Mustipher – 68.5

Surprisingly, two of the Bears’ highest-graded offensive players were along the offensive line in Cody Whitehair and Sam Mustipher. Justin Fields was sacked seven times, but it was the tackles that particularly struggled. Whitehair earned strong marks in pass protection (83.4), where he didn’t give up a sack and allowed two QB pressures, and run blocking (63.5). Mustipher also earned an impressive mark in pass protection (83.9), where he didn’t allow a sack and allowed one QB pressure, and was decent in run blocking (62.7). Khalil Herbert topped the list for Chicago’s offense, where he had five carries for 31 yards (6.2 average). He earned a strong mark in the run game (75.3), but he was marked down in pass game (55.4), pass blocking (58.3) was run blocking (60.0).

Bottom 3 offense

RG Dieter Eiselen – 38.2

QB Justin Fields – 45.8

RT Riley Reiff – 46.6

Justin Fields had his worst passing game of his career, which is why he’s among the lowest-graded players. Fields completed 7-of-21 passes for 75 yards with one touchdown and an interception. But he did thrive on the ground, gaining 132 yards on 10 carries. Fields earned a high mark in the run game (77.7) but earned a dismal mark in passing (31.7). The Bears had their share of struggles along the offensive line, so it’s not a surprise to see that two of the lowest-graded players were offensive linemen Dieter Eiselen and Riley Reiff. Eiselen earned a brutal mark in pass protection (7.9), which included giving up four QB pressures, and wasn’t much better in run blocking (54.5). Reiff also struggled in pass protection (46.8), where he was credited for giving up one of the seven sacks on Fields. He wasn’t much better in run blocking (55.1).

Top 3 defense

CB Harrison Hand – 80.7

DT Mike Pennel – 68.9

DT Justin Jones – 66.2

Harrison Hand, added to the active roster from the practice squad, was the team’s highest-graded defensive player. Hand, who had three tackles and a pass breakup, earned high marks across the board in coverage (80.5), tackling (76.9) and run defense (72.1). Mike Pennel had four tackles, including two for a loss, and he was the highest-graded defensive lineman. Pennel earned high marks in tackling (69.8) and run defense (66.3) but lower grades in pass rush (62.1) and coverage (60.0). Justin Jones had six tackles, including one for a loss, and one sack. Jones earned strong grades in tackling (72.5) and run defense (71.0) but was marked down in pass rush (53.9).

Bottom 3 defense

LB Nicholas Morrow – 28.1

CB Josh Blackwell – 33.1

CB Kyler Gordon – 37.8

Nicholas Morrow was Chicago’s lowest-graded defender earning a 28.1 grade. Morrow, who had six tackles and one for a loss, earned dismal marks across the board in run defense (27.4), tackling (30.0), coverage (47.4) and pass rush (50.7). Two of the lowest-graded defenders were unsurprisingly cornerbacks Josh Blackwell and Kyler Gordon. Blackwell, who had five tackles, struggled in tackling (28.3), run defense (28.5), coverage (47.5) and pass rush (54.6). After a couple of solid games, Gordon struggled against the Lions. Gordon, who had seven tackles, earned a strong tackling grade (79.6) but struggled in coverage (35.2) and run defense (50.6).

Other notables

LT Braxton Jones – 59.6

TE Cole Kmet – 55.2

CB Jaylon Jones – 39.6

S Jaquan Brisker – 55.4

Braxton Jones had the worst game of his rookie season, which included allowing two sacks in three plays. Jones struggled in pass protection (53.2) but was better in run blocking (72.4). Cole Kmet looked poised for another big day against the Lions, especially after his 13-yard touchdown from Justin Fields. But a brutal drop was the lowlight on his day. Kmet earned a high mark in pass blocking (72.6) but was marked down in passing (54.7) and run blocking (57.7). Jaylon Jones was nearly among the bottom three Bears defenses at 39.6, where he struggled alongside Gordon and Blackwell. Jones, who had three tackles, was solid in tackling (76.9) but struggled in run defense (42.2) and coverage (45.2). Jaquan Brisker has been arguably the best rookie this season, but he also had a rough outing on Sunday. Brisker, who had eight tackles, struggled with tackling (42.5), as well as pass rush (55.9), coverage (56.0) and run defense (57.5).

