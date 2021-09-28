Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 3 loss vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears lost another brutal outing on the road against the Cleveland Browns, where Chicago’s offense was historically bad. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ debut was a disaster, thanks to Matt Nagy’s poor game plan and a lack of offensive line protection.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ loss, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side.

There were a few surprises in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense.

Top 3 offense

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

LG Cody Whitehair – 72.9

LT Jason Peters – 70.3

WR Allen Robinson 64.3

It’s hard to believe following a brutal offensive line showing that the Bears’ top-two ranked offensive players are linemen in Whitehair and Peters, but that just goes to show you how bad the offense as a whole was. Following a downright brutal performance by Peters in pass protection, it was shocking to see him in the green. But his run blocking was a 75.7, which certainly helped.

Robinson led the Bears with two receptions for 27 yards, but it’s been an overall disappointing start to his year, which has more to do with Matt Nagy than Robinson.

Top 3 defense

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

I think it’s safe to say no one expected Hunt to be the Bears’ highest-graded defensive player in this game. Hunt, who saw extended playing time due to Eddie Goldman’s knee injury, finished with 3 tackles, including 1 tackle for loss. After being a healthy scratch the previous week, Gipson made an impact in his return as the second-highest graded defensive player.

Story continues

Despite suffering a foot injury, Mack really stepped it up in a game that demanded he be on the field for most of the game. He led the team with 2.0 sacks and was a force in the pass rush beside Robert Quinn. Mack now has 3.0 sacks through three games.

Bottom 3 offense

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

TE Cole Kmet – 46.1

C Sam Mustipher 46.8

QB Justin Fields – 46.8

More than half of Chicago’s offense finished below a 60 grade from PFF, which speaks to their historically poor performance against the Browns. But the bottom three aren’t too much of a surprise with Kmet leading the way. Kmet was targeted four times and had one reception for 11 yards, but blocking also remains a concern. Still, it’s fair to wonder if a lot of the blame should fall on Nagy, who doesn’t know how to use him.

Mustipher has been among the bottom-graded offensive players for the third straight weeks, and it’s hard to believe the Bears have found their center of the future. Fields was also among the bottom, where he was sacked nine times and had just 68 passing yards. Granted, Nagy had a whole lot to do with Fields’ production, or lack thereof.

Bottom 3 defense

Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal

ILB Roquan Smith – 26.8

ILB Christian Jones – 33.5

ILB Alec Ogletree – 36.2

It’s not a good look when the three lowest-graded defensive players are all inside linebackers. It also doesn’t help when all three of them struggled mightily against the run, where the Browns had 215 yards on the ground against what was a top-five run defense.

Smith was the lowest-graded player on the entire team with a 26.8 following an absolute dime of a game against the Bengals the previous week. While Smith was all over the field, he struggled against the run and in coverage with 27.8 and 34.1 grades. Ogletree has been a solid fill in for an injured Danny Trevathan, who could return as early as this coming week as he nursed a knee injury.

Other notables

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

RT Germain Ifedi – 51.4

RB Khalil Herbert – 60.0

S Eddie Jackson – 48.8

CB Duke Shelley – 62.4

The fact that Ifedi managed a grade in the 50s was a miracle considering his terrible afternoon, where he was bulldozed throughout the game. Following an impressive outing against the Bengals, Jackson returned to his poor form with a 48.8 grade.

The good news is that nickelback wasn’t a concern this week as Shelley had his highest grade of the season with a a 62.4. Herbert, along with David Montgomery, was the best-graded pass blocker on Chicago with a 76.4.

