Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 11 loss vs. Ravens

The Chicago Bears lost their fifth straight game in a 16-13 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, where Chicago refused to accept the gift of a win that Baltimore attempted to hand them.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ loss, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side.

There were a few surprises in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense.

Top 3 offense

TE Jimmy Graham – 80.1

WR Jakeem Grant – 78.8

WR Darnell Mooney – 75.5

Someone must’ve informed the Bears that they’re paying Graham this season, because he had his most production in 10 games. Graham was Chicago’s highest-graded offensive player, notching two catches for 25 yards on three targets. It’s not world-beater stuff, but it’s impressive for a guy that had two catches the entire season before Sunday’s outing.

With Robinson out with a hamstring injury, some other players got opportunities to shine, including Mooney, who had five catches for 121 yards, including a 60-yard catch-and-run touchdown. And those numbers should’ve been higher given he was targeted 16 times between Justin Fields and Andy Dalton, and Mooney himself had a couple of drops that could’ve added to his stats. Grant, who was Chicago’s second-highest graded player on offense, saw eight reps on offense. But he only had one receptions for 6 yards.

Bottom 3 offense

RT Larry Borom – 47.6

WR Damiere Byrd – 51.8

TE Jesse James – 56.0

Interestingly enough, Borom has been among the lowest-graded Bears in his first three starts. But his play hasn’t matched those grades. Sure, Borom has been far from perfect, including against the Ravens, but he’s held his own against some dominant pass rushers as a rookie. Tony Romo called Borom “a steal,” and that’s proving to be true in Borom’s first three starts.

The Bears’ other lowest-graded offensive players are two guys who haven’t been involved much in the passing game this season in Byrd and James. Byrd has just five catches for 32 yards through 10 games, including one catch for 3 yards against Baltimore. But we haven’t really gotten to see what he can do with a passing game that’s been anemic. James, whose best outing came in Week 8, garnered a high pass blocking grade but wasn’t targeted in the passing game and was just okay in run blocking.

Top 3 defense

OLB Robert Quinn – 89.7

S DeAndre Houston-Carson – 79.2

NT Eddie Goldman – 74.9

Quinn graded out as the Bears’ highest player with a 89.7 after an afternoon where he totaled 3.5 sacks, a career high, without Khalil Mack on the opposite side. Quinn now has 10 sacks on the season, which continues to lead a Bears pass rush that notched six sacks against the Ravens. They’re now tied for the most sacks this season with 31. Quinn has not only rebounded following a disappointing 2020 season, but he’s dominated.

Houston-Carson continues to be a reliable reserve safety, where he got another start in place of an injured Eddie Jackson, who continues to nurse a hamstring injury. Houston-Carson was far from perfect, but he had nine tackles, second only to Roquan Smith, and had a pass breakup. After a slow start this season, Goldman has been solid over the last couple of games, and that was the case against the Ravens, where he had 5 tackles, 0.5 sack and 1 QB hit. Goldman earned solid grades in pass rush, tackling and against the run.

Bottom 3 defense

CB Kindle Vildor – 33.9

DE Mario Edwards – 44.9

S Deon Bush – 54.0

It’s become clear over the course of 10 games this season that Vildor isn’t the answer on the outside for the Bears. Vildor continues to be a liability at cornerback for Chicago, where quarterbacks have a near-perfect pass rating when targeting him at 150.3. And that coverage breakdown at the end of the game, Nagy said it was Vildor that was supposed to run with Sammy Watkins.

Edwards was the Bears’ second-lowest graded defender, where he received a horrendous 19.5 tackling grade. It didn’t get much better against the run, although he was good rushing the passer. Bush made his return from injured reserve, where he saw 17 reps at safety. But he received poor run defense, pass rush and coverage grades and a brutal 27.9 tackling grade. He finished with two tackles.

Other notables

WR Marquise Goodwin – 73.0

QB Andy Dalton – 59.9

ILB Roquan Smith – 54.3

OLB Trevis Gipson – 72.7

Goodwin had the fourth-highest offensive grade for Chicago after his best outing of the season, where he tallied fair receptions for 104 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown reception from Dalton. With Robinson sidelined, Goodwin saw his involvement increase, where he had eight targets on the day.

Dalton came in and executed as a highly-paid backup quarterback should, including throwing a touchdown to Mooney on his second play. Despite throwing two touchdowns, Dalton’s grade was just one point higher than Justin Fields, who had his share of struggles before exiting the game with a rib injury.

While Smith is one of the best young linebackers in the game, his PFF grades continue to say otherwise. But coming off a career-high 17 tackles, where Smith was all over the field, he received the fourth-lowest defensive grade. While he scored high in tackling, pass rush and coverage, he received a dismal 27.1 run stop grade, including where he shot the wrong gap on the game-winning touchdown.

Elsewhere on defense, Gipson had an impressive outing off the edge with the fifth-highest defensive score for Chicago. Gipson totaled five tackles, including two for a loss, 1 sack and 1 QB hit. Not a bad day for the second-year player.

